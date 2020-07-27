Rapides Parish schools provide updated reopening plan; Schools start August 10

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board provided an update on their Facebook page on Monday about the latest plans to reopen schools. Below is the plan from their page:

“To facilitate a smooth Reopening of Rapides with a Strong Start, the first two days of the 2020-2021 school year only half our students will come to school:

Monday, August 10, 2020:

Grades 1st, 3rd, 5th, & 7th will report

Students in Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups and half will attend (schools will notify students/families)

Tuesday, August 11, 2020:

Grades 2nd, 4th, 6th, & 8th** will report

Students in Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups and half will attend (schools will notify students/families)

Wednesday, August 12, 2020:

All 1st-8th** grade students will report

High School students will begin alternating rotations

**Some 8th-grade students at certain schools will follow a hybrid model with students coming on alternating days. 8th-grade students at those particular schools will physically attend classes following a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday Schedule along with every other Friday.

*Pre-K and Kindergarten will follow their traditional staggered start according to schedules which will be communicated with parents*All plans are tentative and subject to modifications based on guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association "

