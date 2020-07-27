Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish schools are currently set to begin on August 10.

Over in Ward 10, Tioga High Principal Alan Lacombe tells KALB the school is following all CDC and state guidelines. Once school starts next week, students will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person and the next they’ll distance learn from home.

Around 30 desks will remain in each classroom and students will be spaced out with an assigned seat they must sit at every day. Teachers will alternate desks between class periods so that seats that had previously been occupied will remain empty, and it will be up to the individual teacher to clean each desk as soon as class ends.

While teachers are cleaning surfaces, students will be told to social distance outside the classroom to prevent any unnecessary contact.

“We’re making sure that all doorways are going to be open so kids don’t have to worry about touching doors. Doors that are usually closed will stay open. We’re going to encourage teachers that they close the doors, they turn the lights off, they turn them back on and open the doors, the kids don’t have to touch those surfaces. We’re trying to find as many commonly touched surfaces that kids that would normally grab and touch try not to grab and touch.”

Class sizes will range from seven to eight students to 15 or 16 depending on the class and enrollment.

During first period, each student will get their temperature checked and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

