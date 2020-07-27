Advertisement

Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom

Students will be spaced out and given an assigned seat
Rapides Parish is a little over a week away from school being back in session.
Rapides Parish is a little over a week away from school being back in session.(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish schools are currently set to begin on August 10.

Over in Ward 10, Tioga High Principal Alan Lacombe tells KALB the school is following all CDC and state guidelines. Once school starts next week, students will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person and the next they’ll distance learn from home.

Around 30 desks will remain in each classroom and students will be spaced out with an assigned seat they must sit at every day. Teachers will alternate desks between class periods so that seats that had previously been occupied will remain empty, and it will be up to the individual teacher to clean each desk as soon as class ends.

While teachers are cleaning surfaces, students will be told to social distance outside the classroom to prevent any unnecessary contact.

“We’re making sure that all doorways are going to be open so kids don’t have to worry about touching doors. Doors that are usually closed will stay open. We’re going to encourage teachers that they close the doors, they turn the lights off, they turn them back on and open the doors, the kids don’t have to touch those surfaces. We’re trying to find as many commonly touched surfaces that kids that would normally grab and touch try not to grab and touch.”

Alan Lacombe, Tioga High Principal

Class sizes will range from seven to eight students to 15 or 16 depending on the class and enrollment.

During first period, each student will get their temperature checked and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Natchitoches School Board pushes back start date

Updated: moments ago
|
Last Friday, the Natchitoches School Board decided to push back the start date until August 31st.

News

Tioga High School's back to school plans

Updated: moments ago
|
In Rapides Parish, they're putting the finishing touches on preparing the classrooms to get them in line with all of the new COVID-19 guidelines.

News

Historic building in Bunkie being transformed into space for local vendors

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A building constructed in 1904 on Main Street Bunkie is turning into a space for local vendors to rent spaces to sell their own products.

VOD Recordings

Salvation Army bike donation

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Salvation Army bike donation

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Harry Silver, City, Jules Green settle federal discrimination lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue
Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with the City of Alexandria and Council President Jules Green that was filed back in June.

VOD Recordings

CASA volunteering

Updated: 5 hours ago
CASA volunteering

VOD Recordings

Louisiana Athletic Club

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisiana Athletic Club

VOD Recordings

Step Up Community Fitness

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sonia Tinsley tells us about Step Up Community Fitness

News

7/27 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Morning Forecast