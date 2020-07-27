Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - As the first day of school inches closer, many districts are putting the necessary precautions in place to ensure a successful school year, and virtual learning will play a key role.

Monday morning, Rosepine High received 300 Chromebooks, and Pickering High received 250 Chromebooks.

“The amount of virtual learning we are going to have to do they’re extremely vital,” Johnny Bosley, the principal at Rosepine High School when asked about the importance of Chromebooks, said. “Every student in our school is going to have a Chromebook assigned to them.”

Together Rosepine and Pickering have nearly 300 students enrolled in their virtual program.

“We can put every assignment online, and they can work on it,” Kelly Billiot, a math teacher at Pickering High School. “[They] still have contact with us at all times.”

Dani King, an English teacher at Pickering Middle School is already ahead of the pack with her virtual classroom up and running.

“All of the virtual kids have contact with us,” King said. “That allows them to have exactly the same lesson that the kids in the classroom. So, they aren’t missing any kind of instruction. They get to see what we are doing in class, as well as have those same lessons.”

If a student loses their Chromebook, it will cost them $250 and chargers will cost $40.

