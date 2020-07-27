Advertisement

Vernon Parish schools delay reopening until August 17

Vernon Parish Schools
Vernon Parish Schools(KALB)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - James Williams, Superintendent of Vernon Parish Schools has announced that Vernon schools will delay reopening until August 17.

Students will return in the following order;

Pre-Kindergarten through 4th grade will start Monday, August 17th

5thgrade through 8th grade will start Tuesday, August 18th

9thgrade through 12th grade will start August 18th, using the hybrid schedule

Monday –Virtual for all 9-12 students

Tuesday and Thursday–9-12 –Last Name A-L –Face to Face

Wednesday and Friday –9-12 –Last Name M-Z–Face to Face

“Your continued patience and flexibility is appreciated during these unprecedented times,” Williams said. “Rest assured that the Vernon Parish School District, Board Members, Administration, Faculty, and Staff are preparing to provide the safest, high-quality education that you have come to expect from us.”

