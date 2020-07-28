Advertisement

$250 one-time payments to Louisiana workers begin this week

(Associated Press | AP Images)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s revenue department says payments start going out this week to front-line workers who remained at grocery store checkouts, in health care facilities and on bus routes in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state is offering $250 one-time payments to as many as 200,000 people who meet eligibility requirements set by state lawmakers. Approved applicants will receive payment through a check or direct deposit into a bank account. The payments are financed with federal relief aid.

More than 205,000 people have applied, but not all have been deemed eligible. The Department of Revenue is urging people to continue registering for the one-time payment at frontlineworkers.la.gov.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alexandria Museum of Art receives grant

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Alexandria Museum of Art received a $15,000 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for COVID-19 recovery.

News

Students, parents can expect changes to bus transportation to school

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Transportation Director Daniel Bryant discusses changes to bus transportation for Rapides Parish students.

News

Interview: Tiffany Sanders - Candidate for Rapides Parish Judge, Division "F"

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Tiffany Sanders discusses her decision to run for Rapides Parish Judge, Division "F".

State

More La. women test positive for COVID-19, but men account for majority of deaths

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Matt Houston
Roughly 14,000 more women have tested positive for COVID-19 than men have in Louisiana, according to state health department data.

News

Dr. Holcombe discusses COVID-19 cases, hydroxychloroquine

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe discusses Louisiana's new status as having the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S., plus his thoughts on hydroxychloroquine.

Latest News

State

Number of coronavirus cases in La. starting to plateau, Gov. Edwards says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Auglair
The number of positive coronavirus cases is starting to show early signs of plateauing, Governor John Bel Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday, July 28.

State

SNAP recipients in La. to continue to get additional benefits for sixth consecutive month during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisiana recipients of SNAP benefits who are not already receiving the maximum amount for their household size will receive supplements in August to bring them up to the max.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Local restaurant holds APD Appreciation Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The restaurant provided free lunch for the officers.

News

YWCA still offering after-school programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The YWCA is still offering after school programs, until further notice.