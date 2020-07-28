Advertisement

Alexandria men arrested in Loblolly shooting investigation

Police lights
Police lights(AP)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Loblolly.

Marquell Bell, 20, was charged with illegal use of a weapon in this incident and possession of a stolen firearm from a previous incident. Joshua Stafford, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Booking photos for Bell and Stafford were not immediately available at the time of this release. APD says this investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

7/28 Morning Forecast Adaleigh Rowe

Updated: 5 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Colfax man killed in wreck on HWY 71

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Colfax man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred on Highway 71.

News

Vernon Parish receives Chromebooks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
As the first day of school inches closer, many districts are putting the necessary precautions in place to ensure a successful school year, and virtual learning will play a key role.

Latest News

Education

Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rosepine High received 300 Chromebooks, and Pickering High received 250 Chromebooks.

News

State Rep. Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access

Updated: 18 hours ago
District 28 State Rep. Daryl Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access to rural areas of the state.

News

Interview: Antoine Pierce - Candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Antoine Pierce discusses his decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bill Cassidy.

News

Local church donates bikes to Salvation Army

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

News

Salvation Army Bike Donation Part II

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

News

Historic building in Bunkie being transformed into space for local vendors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A building constructed in 1904 on Main Street Bunkie is turning into a space for local vendors to rent spaces to sell their own products.