Alexandria men arrested in Loblolly shooting investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Loblolly.

Marquell Bell, 20, was charged with illegal use of a weapon in this incident and possession of a stolen firearm from a previous incident. Joshua Stafford, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Booking photos for Bell and Stafford were not immediately available at the time of this release. APD says this investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

