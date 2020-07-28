Alexandria Museum of Art receives grant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Museum of Art received a $15,000 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for COVID-19 recovery. The two have had a partnership for years that has been mutually beneficial for both sides.

Catherine Pears, the Executive Director for the Alexandria Museum of Art, said, “We’ve had rebirth grants from them. We have a partnership agreement where we provide information for their 64 Parishes Magazine and then we share information from their 64 Parishes Magazine.”

This particular grant for the museum is to not only help pay for their staff salaries but also to support their virtual transition.

“We’ve had to purchase equipment. We’ve had to get education as well as pay our employees that are spending time learning these new processes,” said Pears.

The art museum relies on hosting a variety of fundraisers throughout the year, but because of COVID-19, these fundraisers, which help bring people into the museum, have been rescheduled.

The Louisiana Dragon Boat Races and the Craft Brews BBQ and Blues are the two largest fundraisers for the museum. Both have been put on the shelf for now which has caused a shortage in the funding.

Pears said, “We ended the fiscal year in June at about $78,000 down. The Craft Brews fundraiser, which would have been in this fiscal year, starts us down at least $10,000.”

The museum has had to recraft the budget with the fundraisers being postponed. Pears said they are thankful for the grant, but still hope to figure out how to host fundraisers sometime later this year.

The Alexandria Museum of Art was able to convert its annual September Competition into a virtual exhibit. This exhibit can be found online at www.themuseum.org.

