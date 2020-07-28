Advertisement

AMC, Universal agree to shrink theatrical window to 17 days

(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement for a shortened theatrical window, with the studio’s films playing for a minimum of just 17 days in cinemas.

The standard window of theatrical exclusivity typically runs about 90 days. Studios, have increasingly sought to shorten than window and deliver new movies more quickly into the home.

Tuesday’s agreement repairs a rift between AMC and Universal brought on by the on-demand release of “Trolls World Tour” in April. The new deal covers Universal films in the U.S. over the next three years.

