CLTCC, Natchitoches School Board host Emergency Responder Course

NATCHITOCHES, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) partnered with the Natchitoches Parish School Board this summer to host an Emergency Medical Responder Course. Students from Natchitoches Central High School, Lake View High School and Natchitoches Parish Technical Community College took part in classes from June 15to July 15 to earn the EMR credential.

”We look forward to our summer courses each year. What a great opportunity for high school students to earn valuable credentials and be exposed to various career paths,” said Laurie Morrow, Natchitoches Campus Dean. “Students have the opportunity to meet with local business and industry leaders as well as tour their facilities. We enjoy a strong partnership with Natchitoches Parish schools and look forward to enhancing our high school programs each summer.”

Students were required to complete at least 60 hours of in-class instruction, which included hands-on skills and activities to prepare them to become first responders. During the program, students became CPR certified, learned how to use tourniquets, were taught the signs and symptoms of many illnesses and learned how to treat patients suffering from injuries.

The course was taught at Natchitoches Central High School by Wendi Worsham, a paramedic and NCHS teacher. Partnering with her were Terry Jones, RN, and the Natchitoches City Fire Department. Guest instructors also participated in the program, covering topics such as pediatric and infant care, poison control and extrication from vehicles.

”We are so proud of our students who have decided to not only better themselves but also improve the community by becoming EMR certified,” said Grant Eloi, Natchitoches Parish School Board superintendent. “This is another example of the many ways NPSB is preparing our students for their futures.”

Morrow noted students who successfully complete the Emergency Medical Responders program are valuable assets to their community. ”After leaving the course, they are well versed in recognizing situations and being able to assist immediately while awaiting higher level of care,” Morrow said. ”Our community grows safer due to courses such as this as students leave the program and are eager to help those who may find themselves in dire situation. This course also places students in the position to be able to achieve employment in the EMS field.”

CLTCC ViceChancellor of Workforce agreed adding, “The JumpStart Summers partnership with Natchitoches Parish School Board bolsters high school students’ awareness of manufacturing and healthcare sector careers while affording them the opportunity to earn credentials and often college credit hours in a short-term training format. CLTCC appreciates NPSB’s commitment to its students and their futures, and we look forward to growing this partnership every year.”

Enrollment for the Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call 800-278-9855.

