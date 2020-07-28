Advertisement

CLTCC virtual graduation set for July 30 at 6 p.m.

CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana
CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30with Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser delivering the commencement address. The virtual graduation will be broadcast with access on CLTCC’ssocial media platforms including Facebook.

School officials hoped to be able to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony, but in light of ongoing restrictions regarding large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 school officials made the decision to have a virtual ceremony online.

William Tulak, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, said the school will still include all the traditional elements of the school’s graduation ceremony.”We will still have the traditional commencement remarks, and we will recognize the graduates by calling out graduates’names,” Tulak said. “The difference is we will be doing it virtually.”

CLTCC has already mailed diplomas to graduates in anticipation of the virtual graduation. In the event students did not receive their diploma via mail, Tulak encouraged graduates to please contact their campus office so arrangements can be made for delivery.

CLTCC would like to thank Chancellor Paul Coreil and Louisiana State University of Alexandria for their assistance in hosting and producing the virtual graduation. Enrollment for the Fall session is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call (800) 278-9855.

