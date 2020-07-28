Coach Roberts announces changes to Lady Cats staff

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College softball head coach Barry Roberts has announced several changes to his coaching staff, promoting Mattie Stine to a full-time position while also bringing Beth Taylor on board.

After four very successful seasons as a Lady Wildcat, Stine stayed with the team last season, serving as a volunteer hitting instructor. Her work during the virus-shortened season earned her a promotion to a full-time assistant position.

“We are very excited to promote Mattie from out hitting instructor to our full-time assistant,” said Roberts. “One doesn’t have to look far into the record books to see the impact Mattie has had on this program as a player, but more importantly is the impact she will have on student-athletes as a person. Mattie stands for all the right things and we are lucky to have her.”

Taylor makes her debut on a softball coaching staff after wrapping up her collegiate playing career this past season at the University of Southern Mississippi. In her five seasons as a Golden Eagle, Taylor appeared in 58 games and hit .233 with 18 runs scored and was never charged with an error in the outfield. A four-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Taylor was also named an All-America Scholar-Athlete by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. With her hiring, Taylor reunites with Coach Roberts, who was her coach in high school.

“I am so thrilled to have Beth join my staff,” continued Roberts. “This is special to me because I watched her develop from seventh grade through high school into a DI talent, and she continued to learn and develop from two very fine coaches at USM, where she played numerous positions. Beth is an extreme competitor and she has always lived her life the right way. I am very excited to have her.”

Both Stine and Taylor begin in their new positions immediately.

