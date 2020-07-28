Advertisement

Coach Roberts announces changes to Lady Cats staff

Stine Promoted, Taylor Added to Staff
Stine Promoted, Taylor Added to Staff(Louisiana College Athletic Department)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College softball head coach Barry Roberts has announced several changes to his coaching staff, promoting Mattie Stine to a full-time position while also bringing Beth Taylor on board.

After four very successful seasons as a Lady Wildcat, Stine stayed with the team last season, serving as a volunteer hitting instructor. Her work during the virus-shortened season earned her a promotion to a full-time assistant position.

“We are very excited to promote Mattie from out hitting instructor to our full-time assistant,” said Roberts. “One doesn’t have to look far into the record books to see the impact Mattie has had on this program as a player, but more importantly is the impact she will have on student-athletes as a person. Mattie stands for all the right things and we are lucky to have her.”

Taylor makes her debut on a softball coaching staff after wrapping up her collegiate playing career this past season at the University of Southern Mississippi. In her five seasons as a Golden Eagle, Taylor appeared in 58 games and hit .233 with 18 runs scored and was never charged with an error in the outfield. A four-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Taylor was also named an All-America Scholar-Athlete by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. With her hiring, Taylor reunites with Coach Roberts, who was her coach in high school.

“I am so thrilled to have Beth join my staff,” continued Roberts. “This is special to me because I watched her develop from seventh grade through high school into a DI talent, and she continued to learn and develop from two very fine coaches at USM, where she played numerous positions. Beth is an extreme competitor and she has always lived her life the right way. I am very excited to have her.”

Both Stine and Taylor begin in their new positions immediately.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

REPORT: Former LSU QB Joe Burrow agrees to deal with Bengals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Pro Sports

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 9 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Richard: “Spring football is our best Move”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided via Zoom to postpone the fall sports schedule to the spring, which is a win in the eyes of junior running back, Justin Richard.

Latest News

Sports

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor committed to Stanford last Friday.

Sports

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
One standout player announced his college commitment.

College

Maddox’s head coaching debut postponed due to pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
On February 4th, Louisiana College named Drew Maddox as their head football coach. On July 24th, he found out his coaching debut would be delayed.

Sports

Maddox reacts to football postponement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Imagine that you've finally gotten that dream job. There's a sense of fulfillment. Now also imagine it getting swept away in a blink of an eye.

Sports

LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a memo Monday evening informing member schools of its decision to keep the August 3rd permissive start date for football practice.

College

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.