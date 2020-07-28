Advertisement

Colfax man killed in wreck on HWY 71

(Associated Press | AP Images)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred south of the town on Highway 71 on Monday, July 27.

A crash report from Louisiana State Police says that Tom Ware, 57, has traveling northbound on HWY 71 when for currently unknown reasons he traveled off the road and crashed into a tree.

LSP says he was wearing a seatbelt, but ultimately Ware succumbed to his life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

High speed and impairment are suspected factors. The crash is still under investigation from LSP.

