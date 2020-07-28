Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to give COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP(Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP)
By Hailey Auglair
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB/WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. to update the state on the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise.

KALB will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

The governor extended Phase 2 of reopening the economy last week until at least Aug. 7. He gave a stern warning to Louisiana residents last week as hospitalizations continued to rise.

Our Lady of the Lake asked for federal help last week to handle the influx of coronavirus patients. Earlier in the week, the hospital paused all non-emergency surgeries to keep up with the growing number of patients.

Edwards urged residents to follow the statewide mask mandate, adhere to social distancing guidelines and practice proper hygiene in his last press conference on Thursday. He also asked people to stay home as much as possible and to avoid large social gatherings.

Last week, Edwards said Louisiana has the second-highest percentage of people infected with the coronavirus in the country. Currently, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The governor released a video warning young people last week about the dangers of the virus after recent outbreaks, including some at graduation parties and Tigerland bars.

The biggest trial yet of a coronavirus vaccine began Monday with about 30,000 Americans receiving experimental shots from the federal government.

Copyright 2020 KALB and WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

7/28 Morning Forecast Adaleigh Rowe

Updated: 3 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Colfax man killed in wreck on HWY 71

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Colfax man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred on Highway 71.

News

Vernon Parish receives Chromebooks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
As the first day of school inches closer, many districts are putting the necessary precautions in place to ensure a successful school year, and virtual learning will play a key role.

State

ATC suspends permit of Grand Isle bar after large concert, non-compliance of COVID-19 mitigation guidelines

Updated: 14 hours ago
Multiple state agencies are investigating a large concert held in Grand Isle, La. during the last weekend in July to determine if any state mandates tied to coronavirus were violated.

Latest News

Education

Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rosepine High received 300 Chromebooks, and Pickering High received 250 Chromebooks.

State

51 Parishes classified in ‘Red Zone’ in latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cody Lillich
51 parishes are being classified in a so-called ‘Red Zone’.

State

Governor’s office releases new PSA warning young people they are not immune to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
The governor’s office has released a new video to warn young people about the dangers of COVID-19.

State

Education software firm moving headquarters to Louisiana

Updated: 16 hours ago
Education software company SchoolMint Inc. will move its headquarters from San Francisco to Louisiana as it consolidates its U.S. operations in Lafayette.

News

State Rep. Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access

Updated: 16 hours ago
District 28 State Rep. Daryl Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access to rural areas of the state.

News

Interview: Antoine Pierce - Candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Antoine Pierce discusses his decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bill Cassidy.