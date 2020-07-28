Gov. Edwards to give COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

(KALB/WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. to update the state on the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise.

The governor extended Phase 2 of reopening the economy last week until at least Aug. 7. He gave a stern warning to Louisiana residents last week as hospitalizations continued to rise.

Our Lady of the Lake asked for federal help last week to handle the influx of coronavirus patients. Earlier in the week, the hospital paused all non-emergency surgeries to keep up with the growing number of patients.

Edwards urged residents to follow the statewide mask mandate, adhere to social distancing guidelines and practice proper hygiene in his last press conference on Thursday. He also asked people to stay home as much as possible and to avoid large social gatherings.

Last week, Edwards said Louisiana has the second-highest percentage of people infected with the coronavirus in the country. Currently, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The governor released a video warning young people last week about the dangers of the virus after recent outbreaks, including some at graduation parties and Tigerland bars.

The biggest trial yet of a coronavirus vaccine began Monday with about 30,000 Americans receiving experimental shots from the federal government.

