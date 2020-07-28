Advertisement

LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted

LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted
LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted(KALB Sports)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La -The smell of football has returned to the warm, Louisiana summer air.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a memo Monday evening informing member schools of its decision to keep the August 3rd permissive start date for football practice.

In the memo, Bonine stated that although the Governor extended Phase II until August, 7, which falls beyond the permissive start date, he decided to keep the start date after consulting with multiple groups and medical professionals.

However, Bonine did note that until Louisiana moved into Phase III and established a positive trend, the start of the regular football season would inevitably be adjusted. He also mentioned that he felt it was important that a communication was established with LHSAA member schools. 

With teams allowed to start fall camps on August 3rd, the use of shoulder pads will be allowed beginning August 6th but with no contact.

Below you will find the memo sent out by Bonine as well as information including the logistics of what is allowed on certain dates moving forward:

LHSAA Releases Statement
LHSAA Releases Statement(Geaux Preps)
LHSAA Releases Statement
LHSAA Releases Statement(Geaux Preps)
LHSAA Releases Statement
LHSAA Releases Statement(Geaux Preps)
LHSAA Releases Statement
LHSAA Releases Statement(Geaux Preps)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

Pro Sports

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

College

ASC delays fall 2020 schedule and championships to spring 2021

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today (July 24th) a decision to delay conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall championship sports with anticipation of resuming ASC competition and tournaments in spring 2021.

Pro Sports

REPORTS: NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Southland Conference pushes start of soccer, volleyball seasons to Sept. 1

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
In accordance with a decision made by the Southland Conference, the start of Northwestern State’s soccer and volleyball seasons have been pushed back until at least Sept. 1.

Pro Sports

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Hutch in the Clutch: “From Hooping to Tik-Tok”

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
COVID-19 forced many athletes to make use of their time when they couldn’t get in the gym,and for LSUA senior guard, Jordan Adebutu, Tik Tok was his “go-to.”

College

If college football is played, will bowls be salvaged, too?

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By RYAN D. RUSSO
College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans for a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU senior safety Jacoby Stevens has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Sports

Black College Football Hall of Fame establishes HBCU Scholarship Fund

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the establishment of a $150,000 Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance for juniors and seniors that are affiliated with HBCU Football programs.