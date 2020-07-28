Local back-to-school resources
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for more links and updates.
OPENING DATES AND INFORMATION:
Rapides Parish schools provide updated reopening plan; Schools start August 10
Diocese of Alexandria releases Catholic school opening dates
Alexandria Country Day School announces plan for opening back up
Vernon Parish schools delay reopening until August 17
Avoyelles public schools delay opening
Northeast Louisiana school start dates
MORE RESOURCES:
Geaux Get Tested: Back-to-School Blitz
Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks
Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom
