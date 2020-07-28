Local back-to-school resources

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for more links and updates.

OPENING DATES AND INFORMATION:

Rapides Parish schools provide updated reopening plan; Schools start August 10

Diocese of Alexandria releases Catholic school opening dates

Alexandria Country Day School announces plan for opening back up

Vernon Parish schools delay reopening until August 17

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Northeast Louisiana school start dates

MORE RESOURCES:

Geaux Get Tested: Back-to-School Blitz

Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks

Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom

