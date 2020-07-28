Advertisement

Local restaurant holds APD Appreciation Day

Po-Boy Express
Po-Boy Express(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Po-Boy Express in Alexandria is showing their support and appreciation for law enforcement officers in Alexandria through their stomachs. The restaurant provided free lunch for the officers.

Restaurant owner, Timmy Ayesh, said it’s just a small token of appreciation for the men and woman who wear the badge.

“We have to show them that we appreciate them and that we care about them more than they think,” Ayesha said.

The restaurant held an appreciation event for Pineville Police last week.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YWCA still offering after-school programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The YWCA is still offering after school programs, until further notice.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Jeff Powell on schools reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jeff Powell on schools reopening

VOD Recordings

Stephanie Ford

Updated: 4 hours ago
Virtual back to school blessing

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Richard Johnson

Updated: 4 hours ago
CEO roundtable with Economic Development

Weather

7/28 Morning Forecast Adaleigh Rowe

Updated: 8 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Colfax man killed in wreck on HWY 71

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Colfax man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred on Highway 71.

News

Vernon Parish receives Chromebooks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
As the first day of school inches closer, many districts are putting the necessary precautions in place to ensure a successful school year, and virtual learning will play a key role.

Education

Vernon Parish School Board delivers more than 500 Chromebooks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rosepine High received 300 Chromebooks, and Pickering High received 250 Chromebooks.

News

State Rep. Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access

Updated: 21 hours ago
District 28 State Rep. Daryl Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access to rural areas of the state.