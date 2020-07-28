Local restaurant holds APD Appreciation Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Po-Boy Express in Alexandria is showing their support and appreciation for law enforcement officers in Alexandria through their stomachs. The restaurant provided free lunch for the officers.

Restaurant owner, Timmy Ayesh, said it’s just a small token of appreciation for the men and woman who wear the badge.

“We have to show them that we appreciate them and that we care about them more than they think,” Ayesha said.

The restaurant held an appreciation event for Pineville Police last week.

