Advertisement

Maddox’s head coaching debut postponed due to pandemic

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On February 4th, Louisiana College named Drew Maddox as their head football coach.

On July 24th, he found out his coaching debut would be delayed.

“I wanted to play this fall,” Maddox said. “Looking at things differently, there’s good that comes out of all things. Everyone’s on board with getting better and taking this time to get better.

The American Southwest Conference announced on Friday night that fall sports would be delayed until 2021.

That includes the LC Wildcat football team.

Maddox would’ve coached in his home debut on September 19th.

“It was going to be special,” Maddox said. “It still will be. It’s just postponed, and that’s the way we’re going to take it.”

Maddox is an alumnus of the Wildcat football program, playing back in 2013. Having the chance to lead his alma mater is near to his heart.

“I feel like I never really left,” Maddox said. “It’s hit home because I know what this place can be. I think anyone that’s ever gone through here, you know what it can be.”

There might be a delay, but Maddox is grateful that a season will happen at some point.

“It gives us a chance to really get good,” Maddox said. “We’ll workout this fall and also have the spring as a springboard for 2021.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Richard: “Spring football is our best Move”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided via Zoom to postpone the fall sports schedule to the spring, which is a win in the eyes of junior running back, Justin Richard.

Sports

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor committed to Stanford last Friday.

Sports

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One standout player announced his college commitment.

Sports

Maddox reacts to football postponement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Imagine that you've finally gotten that dream job. There's a sense of fulfillment. Now also imagine it getting swept away in a blink of an eye.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a memo Monday evening informing member schools of its decision to keep the August 3rd permissive start date for football practice.

College

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

Pro Sports

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

College

ASC delays fall 2020 schedule and championships to spring 2021

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today (July 24th) a decision to delay conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall championship sports with anticipation of resuming ASC competition and tournaments in spring 2021.

Pro Sports

REPORTS: NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.