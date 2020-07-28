Maddox’s head coaching debut postponed due to pandemic

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On February 4th, Louisiana College named Drew Maddox as their head football coach.

On July 24th, he found out his coaching debut would be delayed.

“I wanted to play this fall,” Maddox said. “Looking at things differently, there’s good that comes out of all things. Everyone’s on board with getting better and taking this time to get better.

The American Southwest Conference announced on Friday night that fall sports would be delayed until 2021.

That includes the LC Wildcat football team.

Maddox would’ve coached in his home debut on September 19th.

“It was going to be special,” Maddox said. “It still will be. It’s just postponed, and that’s the way we’re going to take it.”

Maddox is an alumnus of the Wildcat football program, playing back in 2013. Having the chance to lead his alma mater is near to his heart.

“I feel like I never really left,” Maddox said. “It’s hit home because I know what this place can be. I think anyone that’s ever gone through here, you know what it can be.”

There might be a delay, but Maddox is grateful that a season will happen at some point.

“It gives us a chance to really get good,” Maddox said. “We’ll workout this fall and also have the spring as a springboard for 2021.”

