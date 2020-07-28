Advertisement

Many’s ‘Cadillac’ Rhone commits to ULM

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many Tiger athlete Zequarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone committed to the ULM Warhawks on Monday.

“I went on a visit, and it just felt like home,” Rhone said. “The coaches were supportive and I have a couple teammates up there.”

24/7 Sports has Rhone listed as a three-star prospect.

The six-foot two-inch athlete had ten offers including one from Princeton.

“It was great,” Rhone said. “I’m blessed to have the talent. I’m just thankful for the offers that I got and thankful for all of my coaches pushing me.”

In 2019, he passed for 781 yards while rushing for 543 yards. His versatility allows him to play on both sides of the ball. Because of his athleticism, the Warhawks want him at defensive back.

“I have great ball skills,” Rhone said. “I’m physical, I like to get my hands on you, and I have a good burst.”

Once he’s on campus, he’ll reunite with an old many teammates. Tavier Williams plays is a sophomore cornerback for the Hawks.

“I’m very excited,” Rhone said. “It’s always been my dream to play next level ball.”

‘Cadillac’ will now be able to focus on taking his team to another state championship.

This time, he has hopes of winning it.

“It’s a lot of stress relieved off of me,” Rhone said. “I don’t have to worry about if I have a spot. I can just go and ball out for my senior year.”

