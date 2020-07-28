Advertisement

More La. women test positive for COVID-19, but men account for majority of deaths

(WMTV)
By Matt Houston
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Roughly 14,000 more women have tested positive for COVID-19 than men have in Louisiana, according to state health department data.

Women account for 56% of positive cases, though 53% of the Louisianans who’ve died from coronavirus complications are men. The apparent gender gap is in line with national trends and analyses.

“There’s not a definitive reason why,” assistant state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said. “There’s a lot of theories and some speculation, but nothing that’s been proven to this point.”

Kanter said there is no evidence, for now, that genetic differences explain the disparity. Scientists at Duke University and other research institutions are experimenting on rodents to determine if estrogen levels play a role in the human response to the virus.

“My suspicion is that it’s probably more behavioral than genetic, but we’ll see,” Kanter said, adding that it’s possible asymptomatic women are more likely to be tested than asymptomatic men. He also said men may not be as willing to seek medical treatment when they become ill.

Health officials say occupational norms may influence data, as well. Health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the virus are predominately women, but there is again no conclusive evidence to confirm this theory.

Kanter said until genetic research is finished, scientists probably won’t know how to explain the gap. It is not a new mystery, though.

“We’re told the same thing happened with the influenza outbreak of 1918,” Kanter said, making reference to the gap in deaths. Men were more likely to die during a number of other more recent outbreaks, including SARS and MARES.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alexandria Museum of Art receives grant

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Alexandria Museum of Art received a $15,000 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for COVID-19 recovery.

News

Students, parents can expect changes to bus transportation to school

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Transportation Director Daniel Bryant discusses changes to bus transportation for Rapides Parish students.

News

Interview: Tiffany Sanders - Candidate for Rapides Parish Judge, Division "F"

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Tiffany Sanders discusses her decision to run for Rapides Parish Judge, Division "F".

News

Dr. Holcombe discusses COVID-19 cases, hydroxychloroquine

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe discusses Louisiana's new status as having the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S., plus his thoughts on hydroxychloroquine.

Latest News

State

Number of coronavirus cases in La. starting to plateau, Gov. Edwards says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Auglair
The number of positive coronavirus cases is starting to show early signs of plateauing, Governor John Bel Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday, July 28.

State

$250 one-time payments to Louisiana workers begin this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisiana’s revenue department says payments start going out this week to front-line workers.

State

SNAP recipients in La. to continue to get additional benefits for sixth consecutive month during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisiana recipients of SNAP benefits who are not already receiving the maximum amount for their household size will receive supplements in August to bring them up to the max.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Local restaurant holds APD Appreciation Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The restaurant provided free lunch for the officers.

News

YWCA still offering after-school programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The YWCA is still offering after school programs, until further notice.