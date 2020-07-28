REPORT: Former LSU QB Joe Burrow agrees to deal with Bengals

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Burrow has agreed in principle to a $36.1 million contract with the Bengals pending a physical later this week. The report added Burrow will receive 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus from the Bengals within 15 days of executing his contract.

Bryan DeArdo reported for CBSSports.com that Burrow’s weekly virtual offseason routine has included four two-hour Zoom meetings with his coaching staff and the Bengals are pleased with what they’ve seen during this unusual offseason.

“Everything I would have hoped to have seen in this weird format, I saw,” quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher recently said of Burrow, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “There’s that big void there of taking it to the field and doing it, but we have evidence of him doing it at arguably the highest level a college quarterback has ever done it six months ago. It is college football and the jump, but it’s been what I expected and he’s pleasantly verified what I thought I was going to see.”

The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder from Athens, Ohio set many NCAA, SEC, and LSU records in the 2019 season and is the most decorated player in LSU football history. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 season that was capped off with a 42-25 win over Clemson for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow’s 2019 season is considered by many to be the best ever in college football. He finished 2019 with 5,671 yards passing, 60 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also ran the ball for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

