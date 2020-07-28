REPORT: Zion Williamson set to return to practice after clearing quarantine

ORLANDO (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will return to practice Tuesday, July 28, after clearing quarantine, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported sources told ESPN of Williamson’s scheduled return to practice with the team.

The Pelicans return to official play Thursday evening against the Jazz. The team has not yet announced whether Williamson will play.

Sam Quinn with CBSSports.com reported Williamson left Orlando on Thursday, July 16, to deal with a family situation but was tested for the coronavirus every day while away and never tested positive.

Because of that, after returning to the NBA bubble on Friday, July 24, he only needed to quarantine for four days before becoming eligible to return to practice, the report stated.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.