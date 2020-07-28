Advertisement

Richard: “Spring football is our best Move”

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided via Zoom to postpone the fall sports schedule to the spring, which is a win in the eyes of junior running back, Justin Richard.

“Nobody had the chance to really grind because we never had spring camp,” junior running back Justin Richard said. “I think this is the best move for everyone because it prevents us from rushing into a season without training, prevents injuries and keeps us from possibly getting sick,” he added.

The SWAC altered its fall activities to have its member programs play at least six conference games with the option to add a seventh, non-conference contest to its spring slate.

In addition, the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game was scheduled to be played in November of 2020.

“That’s around Mardi Gras, and that will bring a lot of people to New Orleans,” Justin Richard said. “Nobody has gone to a Bayou Classic in the Spring. It will be different and everyone will want to be apart of it,” he added.

Grambling State football players will report back to campus at the same time as the general student population, which is another adjustment the program will have to work through. However, Richard said there’s always a positive to every situation.

“We now have extra time to prepare for the season and get right,” Richard said. “This is honestly the best of both worlds (playing football and getting extra preparation time,” he added.

