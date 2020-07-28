Saints tight end Cole Wick & Jason Vander Laan opt out of 2020 season due to Covid 19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints reserve tight ends Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan have opted out of the 2020 season. Players have the option of voluntarily opting out of the season with Covid 19 concerns.

Under NFL & NFLPA agreement, if the opt out is voluntary, then the player can receive a $150,000 stipend. If a player is considered high risk and opts out, then he receives $350,000.

Wick joined the Saints practice squad late last season and signed a futures contract with the club this offseason. Vander Laan joined the team midseason and played in two games last season before ending the year on injured reserve.

