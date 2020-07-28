Advertisement

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor committed to Stanford last Friday. The three-star tight end had 32 offers before he made his decision.

“This was more than I could ever ask for,” Taylor said. “It was definitely a lot different than I expected it to be. Early on, I told my mom that I didn’t want to commit anywhere before I got accepted. It was just in case things didn’t work out.”

“You don’t get into Stanford if you haven’t handled your business in the classroom,” Trojans head coach Thomas Bachman said. “It’s something he takes pride in. I think he competes in the classroom along with competing on the field.”

The Cardinals offered shield on March 28. They were the 11th school to extend an offer.

“They talked to my mom a lot on their own,” Taylor said. “They would call and text to see how I was doing. That had a really big impact on me. It helps me know that’s where I want to be.”

Shield’s junior season saw him catch only five passes, but it was his blocking abilities that got him noticed.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Richard: “Spring football is our best Move”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided via Zoom to postpone the fall sports schedule to the spring, which is a win in the eyes of junior running back, Justin Richard.

Sports

Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One standout player announced his college commitment.

College

Maddox’s head coaching debut postponed due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
On February 4th, Louisiana College named Drew Maddox as their head football coach. On July 24th, he found out his coaching debut would be delayed.

Sports

Maddox reacts to football postponement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Imagine that you've finally gotten that dream job. There's a sense of fulfillment. Now also imagine it getting swept away in a blink of an eye.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

LHSAA: Football Practice can start August 3rd; Season to inevitably be Adjusted

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a memo Monday evening informing member schools of its decision to keep the August 3rd permissive start date for football practice.

College

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

Pro Sports

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

College

ASC delays fall 2020 schedule and championships to spring 2021

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today (July 24th) a decision to delay conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall championship sports with anticipation of resuming ASC competition and tournaments in spring 2021.

Pro Sports

REPORTS: NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.