Shield Taylor commits to Stanford

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor committed to Stanford last Friday. The three-star tight end had 32 offers before he made his decision.

“This was more than I could ever ask for,” Taylor said. “It was definitely a lot different than I expected it to be. Early on, I told my mom that I didn’t want to commit anywhere before I got accepted. It was just in case things didn’t work out.”

“You don’t get into Stanford if you haven’t handled your business in the classroom,” Trojans head coach Thomas Bachman said. “It’s something he takes pride in. I think he competes in the classroom along with competing on the field.”

The Cardinals offered shield on March 28. They were the 11th school to extend an offer.

“They talked to my mom a lot on their own,” Taylor said. “They would call and text to see how I was doing. That had a really big impact on me. It helps me know that’s where I want to be.”

Shield’s junior season saw him catch only five passes, but it was his blocking abilities that got him noticed.

