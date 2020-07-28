Advertisement

YWCA still offering after-school programs

Some changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The YWCA is still offering after-school programs until further notice.

Marle Chapman, YWCA program director, said children involved in the YWCA summer programs had a great summer, with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just having the kids continue to stay here, it’s so nice to see them interacting socially,” Chapman explained. She said most parents were worried about their children not being able to socialize during the quarantine.

There were no field trips at summer camp, but instead, fun in-house activities.

“It’s good just to see all of the kids come together and be able to play.”

Marle Chapman, YWCA Program Director

YWCA performs daily temperature checks, requires social distancing, and indoor masks wearing for children ages 8-years-old and up, and hand washing. With hand sanitizer in each room, children made tie-dye shirts and decorated cookies.

As far as the back to school program, Chapman explained as long as the school board is sending students back, the YWCA is still offering many programs, such as after-school daycare, girls on the run, basketball at the Turner Street location, and more.

YWCA still plans to provide after school care to front line workers despite what happens next. If a child in their care were to get sick, then they would shut down. The best way to sign children up is to visit their website.

Chapman said all locations, except Peabody and Rosenthal, vans are available for after school care.

