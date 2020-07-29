Advertisement

$250 one-time payments to Louisiana frontline workers begin this week

By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/AP) - Payments start going out this week to Louisiana’s frontline workers who remained at grocery store checkouts, in health care facilities and on bus routes in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak, the revenue department said Tuesday.

Louisiana is offering $250 one-time payments, financed with federal relief aid, to as many as 200,000 people who meet eligibility requirements set by state lawmakers. Approved applicants will receive payment through a check or direct deposit into a bank account.

Act 12 of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature provides for a one-time rebate for eligible workers earning $50,000 per year or less, who spent at least 200 hours responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 crisis from March 22, 2020, through May 14, 2020.

  1. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will accept applications from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, October 31 from workers employed in one of the following essential critical infrastructure jobs on or after March 11, 2020:
  2. Nurses, assistants, aides, medical residents, pharmacy staff, phlebotomists, respiratory therapists, and workers providing direct patient care in inpatient and outpatient dialysis facilities.
  3. Housekeeping, laundry services, food services, and waste management personnel in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
  4. Long-term care facility personnel, outpatient care workers, home care workers, personal assistance providers, home health providers, home-delivered meal providers, childcare service providers.
  5. Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, fire and rescue personnel, law enforcement personnel, public health epidemiologists.
  6. Bus drivers; retail fuel center personnel; sanitation personnel; residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and hazardous waste removal personnel; storage and disposal personnel.
  7. Grocery store, convenience store, and food assistance program personnel.
  8. Mortuary service providers.
  9. Veterinary service staff.

More than 205,000 people have applied, but not all meet the eligible job categories, according to Department of Revenue spokesman Byron Henderson. The agency is urging people to continue registering for the one-time payment at frontlineworkers.la.gov until the application period closes Oct. 31.

The hazard payments are available to workers with an adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less and who had to report to a job outside of their home for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14. They have to hold one of a list of jobs considered “essential critical infrastructure.”

Dollars for the payments come from $1.8 billion in direct congressional coronavirus aid sent to Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

