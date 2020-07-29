Advertisement

Alexandria Zoo director, Lee Ann Whitt, to retire

Will end 30+ year career at the end of August
Lee Ann Whitt will retire from the Alexandria Zoo at the end of August.
Lee Ann Whitt will retire from the Alexandria Zoo at the end of August.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lee Ann Whitt, the longtime director of the Alexandria Zoo, will retire at the end of August, Whitt tells News Channel 5.

Whitt and her husband, Les, who also served as a longtime director of the facility before his passing in 2008, became the public faces of the Zoo for more than 30 years. Les Whitt served as director beginning in 1974 and was instrumental in creating the facility many around the state cherish today. After his passing, Lee Ann, who was serving as the Zoo’s education curator, took over the top spot.

Since becoming director, Lee Ann Whitt has helped the Zoo to expand even further and helped to create a special festival called “Les Fest” that honors her late husband by raising money for programs throughout the facility.

Next week, News Channel 5 will be sitting down with Whitt to talk about her tremendous career and what’s next.

