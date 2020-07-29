Advertisement

APSO: Man arrested following escape attempt during transport in Avoyelles Parish

Michael Gee
Michael Gee(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Tullos man is accused of attempting to escape a police transport after being taken into protective custody in Avoyelles Parish on Tuesday, July 28.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office states they were investigating a suspicious person report at a home in the Blue Town Community. They made contact with Michael Gee, 21, who is a current resident of the Hope Center in Marksville.

Afterward, APSO says an order of protective custody was issued for the transportation of Gee to St. Francis Cabrini Hospital’s emergency room. APSO says during transport, Gee began kicking out the glass in the vehicle, eventually breaking through and escaping while the vehicle was slowing down to deescalate the situation.

APSO says Gee fled into the Fifth Ward Community, but he was located shortly after in a field near Egg Bend Road. They say Gee was subsequently arrested for simple criminal damage to property, simple escape and resisting an officer. No bond has been set at this time.

