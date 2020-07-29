Advertisement

David Joseph confirmed as federal judge in Louisiana

David Joseph
David Joseph(KALB)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - A former federal prosecutor has been confirmed by the Senate as a new federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy praised Tuesday’s confirmation of David Joseph as the state’s newest U.S. district judge in a joint news release. President Donald Trump nominated Joseph to the federal bench in November. He had served as U.S. Attorney in the Western District since 2018.

The district covers 42 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and includes the cities of Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.

Joseph was nominated to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The seat came open on November 30, 2017, with Judge Dee Drell’s move to senior status. Judge Drell presides in the Alexandria courthouse.

