Advertisement

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.(Source: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

Copyright 2020 GCNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

News

Rapides Parish Library holds school supply giveaway as school spending expected to break record levels

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Back-to-school shopping is expected to break record levels this year. The Rapides Parish Library held a supply giveaway to help ease the burden for Cenla families.

News

Teachers at Menard High School preparing their classrooms

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Teachers at Menard High School preparing their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

News

Teachers at Menard Central High School preparing their classrooms

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Teachers from Menard High School explain how they plan to adjust their classrooms and lessons this year.

News

School substitutes prepare for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
This year even substitute teachers will have to adapt to the many changes that have come along with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Substitute teachers prepare for back-to-school; more subs may be needed this year

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Substitute teachers are preparing for the changes this school year will bring due to COVID-19. RPSB says extra subs may also be needed this year.

News

Lee Ann Whitt to retire from Alexandria Zoo

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Lee Ann Whitt, the longtime director of the Alexandria Zoo, will retire at the end of August.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.