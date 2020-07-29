Advertisement

La. Guard hosts drive-in event in lieu of annual kids’ camp

FILE: Specialist Raymond Schindler III, an engineer in the Louisiana National Guard takes a physical fitness test at Tactical Air Control Party try-outs at Camp Beauregard.
FILE: Specialist Raymond Schindler III, an engineer in the Louisiana National Guard takes a physical fitness test at Tactical Air Control Party try-outs at Camp Beauregard.(KALB)
By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LANG) - The Louisiana National Guard is hosting a drive-in camp open to pre-registered dependents and immediate family of guardsmen at Camp Beauregard in Pineville on July 30, 2020.

Every year at this time, the LANG’s Child and Youth Program typically hosts its Kids’ AT (Annual Training) sleepover camp for children and siblings of Louisiana soldiers and airmen, where they spend five days attending the fun, military-style summer camp. Due to social distancing and large-group guidelines during the global pandemic, the camp, which annually hosts 100-150 children, is canceled this year.

During the “Stars and Stripes Drive-In Camp,” volunteers will hand out bags filled with fun activities, items and resources from community partners at no cost to the families. Refreshments and concessions will also be provided.

Kids’ AT began in 1997 to allow youth to build relationships with other children who understand experiences that are unique to children of service members.

Copyright 2020 LANG. All rights reserved.

