LSU switches to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Fans cheer during a parade celebrating their NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Fans cheer during a parade celebrating their NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gone are the days of season ticket books or paper tickets, including print-at-home tickets, for fans attending LSU home football games.

LSU Athletics has announced all purchased 2020 football game tickets will be sent to mobile devices and accessed by ticketholders through digital wallets on smartphones.

Officials said the move to mobile ticketing allows for faster delivery, contactless transactions, and more flexibility for ticketholders.

“The ability to receive, share and use tickets in a contactless manner is a top priority for us,” said Brian Broussard, LSU associate athletic director. “We have been planning for this transition and the current environment accelerated this move. We are excited to offer this new convenience and ease of use for our fans.”

Fans will receive their mobile tickets through email beginning in late August. Broussard stressed ticketholders will need to download tickets to the digital wallets on their smartphones before they head to Tiger Stadium. He pointed out cell signals can be limited on game days due to the number of people using their phones.

Officials said fans will have new options for accessing, transferring, and reselling tickets from their smartphones through My Account 2.0, an enhanced online ticket account manager on LSUTix.net. Ticketholders who do not have a smartphone will be able to request alternative options through an online assistance form.

Officials added more information and updated instructions will be released as football season approaches, but in the meantime, fans can visit LSUsports.net/mobiletickets to find a detailed FAQ section.

