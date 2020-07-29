Advertisement

Marksville Elementary School gears up for back to school

At MES Together Everyone Achieves More
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There’s a saying ‘TEAM’ or ‘Together Everyone Achieves More’, and at Marksville Elementary School, teachers and staff are working together to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State Board of Education guidelines, and their own protocols for students who return to campus on August 26. From social distancing desks and students to sanitizing surfaces, MES Principal Nicole Gagnard explained they’ve been training all summer on Google classroom.

“Our common goal is to make sure that our staff students everybody on this campus is safe,” Gagnard said. “If we can come together as a team in which my staff has done. Right now they’re standing on their heads and they’re doing what they need to do.”

Teachers and staff have held Zoom meetings, and in-person when necessary to answer any questions teachers and staff may have.

As far as extracurricular activities and open house, Gagnard said they are figuring out a plan to keep some normalcy for students. She and other teachers said they are ready to see their students. “We definitely feel supported so it makes kind of that anxiety level go a lot lower than it could be,” MES teacher, Melissa Bordelon said. “We know that our administration and our district really has our back and they have our best interest in mind.

Teachers explained prayers and encouragement from everyone is needed, while they do their best to educate students through the pandemic.

“Something that we all have in common is we’re going to have to work ten times harder to accommodate all these new guidelines and things,” MES teacher, Dannon Dauzat said. “Being thrown into a new situation even though it causes a lot of anxiety and things I think I’m pretty excited about the challenge.”

For more information on the Avoyelles Parish 2020-2021 back-to-school plan, visit their website here.

