Pineville police seeking suspect for attempted 1st-degree murder following Edgewood house fire

The site of a house fire at 202 Edgewood Drive in Pineville, La. on July 28, 2020.
The site of a house fire at 202 Edgewood Drive in Pineville, La. on July 28, 2020.(KALB)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson following a fire on Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, July 28.

Information provided to News Channel 5 by PPD states that around 2:56 p.m, they received a call about a house fire on Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, they located an unconscious male victim near the front of the house and a female victim nearby. They were both transported to a hospital while the Pineville Fire Department put out the fire.

Jason Maricle
Jason Maricle(Pineville Police Department)

As a result of this incident, PPD says they are looking for Jason Maricle, 39. He is described as a white male, 5′8″ weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2003 white Chevrolet pickup. He is currently wanted for:

  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • One count of aggravated arson
  • One count of aggravated cruelty to animals

Anyone with information regarding Maricle is asked to contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 318-442-6603.

Copyright 2020 KALB and PPD. All rights reserved.

