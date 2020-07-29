Pineville police seeking suspect for attempted 1st-degree murder following Edgewood house fire

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson following a fire on Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, July 28.

Information provided to News Channel 5 by PPD states that around 2:56 p.m, they received a call about a house fire on Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, they located an unconscious male victim near the front of the house and a female victim nearby. They were both transported to a hospital while the Pineville Fire Department put out the fire.

Jason Maricle (Pineville Police Department)

As a result of this incident, PPD says they are looking for Jason Maricle, 39. He is described as a white male, 5′8″ weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2003 white Chevrolet pickup. He is currently wanted for:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of aggravated arson

One count of aggravated cruelty to animals

Anyone with information regarding Maricle is asked to contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 318-442-6603 .

