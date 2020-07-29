Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library holds school supply giveaway as school spending expected to break record levels

According to a National Retail Federation survey, back to school spending is projected to reach $101 billion
The Rapides Parish Library held a school supply giveaway.
The Rapides Parish Library held a school supply giveaway.(KALB)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School supplies don’t come cheap any year, but this year, COVID-19 is forecast to push back-to-school spending to record levels for families, according to the National Retail Federation.

On Wednesday, the Rapides Parish Library held a school supply giveaway to help ease that burden for Cenla parents, partnering with Healthy Blue to give out 500 school supply kids at the Main Library branch in downtown Alexandria.

The kits included everything from pencils and notebooks to calculators. According to the National Retail Federation’s latest survey, parents with children in elementary through high school will spend an average of $789 to send kids back to school, topping the previous record of $69. Families with college students will spend more than $1,000. Tech-related items like laptops and electronic accessories are the reason for the increase in costs, as many students transition to virtual learning.

“We feel that it’s even more important this year because a lot of people are facing job uncertainty and they have other costs like you mentioned, masks or things they need to protect themselves. So, we just kind of want to lift that burden a little bit and it’s one more way that our library can help the community,” said library director Celise Reech-Harper.

According to the NRF’s survey, back to school spending for K-12 and college combined is projected to reach $101 billion, topping the $100 billion mark for the first time.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers at Menard High School preparing their classrooms

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Teachers at Menard High School preparing their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

News

Teachers at Menard Central High School preparing their classrooms

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Teachers from Menard High School explain how they plan to adjust their classrooms and lessons this year.

News

School substitutes prepare for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
This year even substitute teachers will have to adapt to the many changes that have come along with COVID-19.

News

Substitute teachers prepare for back-to-school; more subs may be needed this year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Substitute teachers are preparing for the changes this school year will bring due to COVID-19. RPSB says extra subs may also be needed this year.

Latest News

News

Lee Ann Whitt to retire from Alexandria Zoo

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Lee Ann Whitt, the longtime director of the Alexandria Zoo, will retire at the end of August.

News

Alexandria Zoo director, Lee Ann Whitt, to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Lee Ann Whitt, the longtime director of the Alexandria Zoo, will retire at the end of August, Whitt tells News Channel 5.

News

David Joseph confirmed as federal judge in Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
A former federal prosecutor has been confirmed by the Senate as a new federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Jimmy Sawtelle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jimmy Sawtelle previews CLTCC's virtual graduation

VOD Recordings

Rob Martin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rob Martin offers details to the community about the LSUA Children's Center.

VOD Recordings

Ramona Riddick

Updated: 3 hours ago
Assistant Principal, Ramona Riddick, talks about going back to school at Tioga High School.