REPORT: Majority of SEC ADs approve idea of conference-only, 10-game schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC is moving closer to an agreement on a conference-only schedule of 10 games, Sports Illustrated reported it has been told by multiple sources.

According to the report by Ross Dellenger, a virtual meeting was held Wednesday, July 29, and a majority of athletic directors approved the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule.

The report added the schedule must now be ratified by league presidents, who are expected to have a virtual meeting Thursday to seriously discuss the matter.

Dellenger said it is unclear if the presidents will vote Thursday or delay a decision until next week.

He added the NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Tuesday and could postpone or cancel fall championships.

