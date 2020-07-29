Advertisement

REPORT: Majority of SEC ADs approve idea of conference-only, 10-game schedule

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC is moving closer to an agreement on a conference-only schedule of 10 games, Sports Illustrated reported it has been told by multiple sources.

According to the report by Ross Dellenger, a virtual meeting was held Wednesday, July 29, and a majority of athletic directors approved the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule.

The report added the schedule must now be ratified by league presidents, who are expected to have a virtual meeting Thursday to seriously discuss the matter.

Dellenger said it is unclear if the presidents will vote Thursday or delay a decision until next week.

He added the NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Tuesday and could postpone or cancel fall championships.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

