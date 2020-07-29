Advertisement

Report: Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

Gohmert was to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - According to Politico.com, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gohmert was to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump. He was tested in a pre-screen at the White House.

Last month, Gohmert told CNN he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus, according to Politico.

Six other representatives have tested positive along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Tenn).

For the Politico article, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sergeant with Department of Corrections dies of COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Sgt. Rosa Thomas worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary for 13 years

News

Alexandria Zoo director, Lee Ann Whitt, to retire

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Lee Ann Whitt, the longtime director of the Alexandria Zoo, will retire at the end of August, Whitt tells News Channel 5.

News

David Joseph confirmed as federal judge in Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former federal prosecutor has been confirmed by the Senate as a new federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Jimmy Sawtelle

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jimmy Sawtelle previews CLTCC's virtual graduation

Latest News

State

‘We’re not going to blink’: Coach O says LSU football team preparing to kick off as scheduled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
Orgeron said he believed only two players currently had COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

Rob Martin

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rob Martin offers details to the community about the LSUA Children's Center.

VOD Recordings

Ramona Riddick

Updated: 2 hours ago
Assistant Principal, Ramona Riddick, talks about going back to school at Tioga High School.

VOD Recordings

DeEtte Loyd

Updated: 2 hours ago
DeEtte Loyd talks about reopening University Academy

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered possibilities for showers and t-storms are in the Wednesday afternoon/evening forecast before drier and hotter days for Thursday/Friday!

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana