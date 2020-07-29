Report: Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19
Gohmert was to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KSLA) - According to Politico.com, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gohmert was to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump. He was tested in a pre-screen at the White House.
Last month, Gohmert told CNN he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus, according to Politico.
Six other representatives have tested positive along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Tenn).
