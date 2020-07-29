RPSB prepares to distribute Chromebooks for virtual learning

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Thousands of Chromebook laptops are getting ready to go out to schools in Rapides Parish as the school year draws near.

Nearly 7,000 students in the parish are taking the virtual learning route this year. The Rapides Parish School Board purchased new Chromebooks when the pandemic first hit Central Louisiana as they anticipated the need for extra devices. They’re currently getting those devices ready by making sure they’re equipped with software needed for virtual learning.

Once the Chromebooks are set up, they’ll be distributed to schools and from there they’ll be distributed to students. Each school is reaching out to families to let them know when they can come and pick up their devices.

