Sergeant with Department of Corrections dies of COVID-19

Sgt. Rosa Thomas
Sgt. Rosa Thomas(KPLC)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A sergeant at Louisiana State Penitentiary died of COVID-19 on Sunday, July 26, according to officials with the Department of Corrections.

Sgt. Rosa Thomas worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary for 13 years, according to DOC Secretary James Le Blanc.

Thomas leaves behind three sons, John, Keith and Travis.

“Sgt. Thomas began her career with us on July 30, 2007. She was from Natchez, Mississippi, and provided nearly 13 years of dedicated service to Louisiana State Penitentiary,” Le Blanc said. “She was known as a hard worker who was very dependable, rarely missing work. She enjoyed her vacations, taking cruises, and in her free time loved to shop and cook.”

There have been five Department of Corrections staff members who have died of COVID-19, including three at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections asks the public to please keep Sgt. Thomas’s family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.

