Substitute teachers prepare for back-to-school; more subs may be needed this year

By Rachael Penton
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This year, even substitute teachers will have to adapt to the many changes that have come along with COVID-19.

The Rapides Parish School Board said 250 substitutes attended a socially-distant workshop at Peabody Magnet High for a safety meeting that included training from the new safe schools platform. Potential substitutes learned about coronavirus awareness, CDC guidelines for wearing masks, and how to properly disinfect. Although a portion of this year’s learning will be online, subs will only be used in classrooms.

If a teacher is unable to appear virtually for a lesson, they’ll have a virtual lesson plan prepared to send out to students. If a teacher does need a sub for in the classroom for an extended period of time, administrators are being encouraged to use the same sub as much as possible. The school board’s human resource department says that because the virus is widespread, there is a possibility they may need more substitutes this year.

“No matter whether we have a virus or not, we always need subs but being that there are different reasons these teachers may have to be out we are set up to be able to have teachers teach from home remotely if possible and if needed, but not knowing whether or not they’re going to be quarantined or if they’re taking care of someone else or anything like that we will need extra subs to be able to be available,” said human resources director Naomi Jones.

There will be another safety meeting on September 9 for anyone 21 and older interested in becoming a sub. For more information visit www.rpsb.us.

