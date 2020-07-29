Tioga High administration preparing for virtual learning this school year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With school a little less than two weeks away from starting in Rapides Parish, administrators are already preparing for technical issues if they arise.

Over in Ward 10, students at Tioga High will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person and the next, they’ll distance learn from home.

While working virtually, students will use a combination of platforms, including Google Classroom, Schoology and a program called Edgenuity.

At Tioga High, there will be a tech person who specializes in Edgenuity, along with the technology help desk at the school board if any problems arise.

While students, parents and teachers adjust to the virtual way of learning, Principal Alan Lacombe says patience will be key.

“We’re going to have kids that are going to be online and then all of a sudden the internet goes out. So how do we address those issues? Sometimes it may be their issues, sometimes it may be our issue on our end. There’s just going to have to be patience throughout the year of dealing with each one of those issues as they come and at the drop of a hat. What we know we can do is, we still have paper and pencils to get us through and still teach things that we need to get taught.”

Classes like dual enrollment and carpentry will look a little different online. That’s because it will be up to individual teachers to come up with virtual lesson plans.

Administration at Tioga High have been meeting five to six times a week to discuss virtual learning and other back to school topics.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.