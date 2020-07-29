Advertisement

‘We’re not going to blink’: Coach O says LSU football team preparing to kick off as scheduled

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron | Credit: AP Photo / Tyler Kaufman
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron | Credit: AP Photo / Tyler Kaufman(KALB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron said while the postponement or cancelation of the 2020 college football season is “obviously out of his control” he is preparing the team to start defending its national title as scheduled beginning on Sept. 5.

Orgeron made the comments during a Facebook Live interview with the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 29. Traditionally, Oregon speaks to the Rotary Club in person before the start of the college football season but this year’s meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19.

“I know what is in our control, is that we’re going to prepare. We’re preparing that we’re going to kick off Sept. 5. I am going to have our team ready and we’re not going to blink and we’re not going to change our mindset,” Oregon said.

“If they move it [the start of the season back] back, if they change it, who cares? It doesn’t matter. You call us at midnight and we’ll go play in the pasture,” he added.

The head coach acknowledged that the team did experience a “spike” in players with COVID-19 but most of those players have recovered. Orgeron said he believed only two players currently had COVID-19.

Orgeron also said the team has been taking the threat of the virus seriously and has been working regularly with doctors to ensure the safety of players and coaching and training staff.

He said both coaches and players have been wearing masks during practice.

Oregron said his players have been working hard to stay in shape while at home during the pandemic.

Some players restored to hitting the back of tool sheds, much to the ire of their parents, in lieu of traditional practice sleds. Other players have been pushing trucks up hills to stay in shape, he said.

