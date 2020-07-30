Advertisement

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

Backyard poultry, especially chickens, have become popular pets in the United States. Health experts say poultry can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look clean and show no signs of illness.

The CDC warns backyard farmers not to kiss their poultry or snuggle them and then touch their face or mouth.

Chicken and duck owners are also reminded to wash their hands carefully after handling the birds or their eggs and pet ducks and chicks should never be allowed inside your home due to the risk of infection.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

News

Down Home LA: An unforgettable destination that can only be reached by kayak

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Klein
Chemin-A-Haut State Park is fun for the whole family, and offers a kayak trail that you can't skip.

News

Down Home Louisiana: Kayaking at Chemin-A-Haut State Park

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Chemin-a-Haut offers a lot to visitors, from a peaceful lake to fish to beautiful cabins to spend a long weekend in.

National

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

Education

Local teachers design interactive lessons for virtual students

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local teachers are making their online lessons for virtual students as interactive as possible, while adhering to guidelines in the classroom for students who are attending classes face to face.

Latest News

News

Designing virtual classrooms in Rapides Parish

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Teachers around the parish are also getting their online classrooms set up to teach students virtually.

News

‘Save The 600’

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
As the federal unemployment insurance is set to run out by tomorrow, groups around the state protested for another relief package.

News

Protesters at Sen. Cassidy's office to extend unemployment aid

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The federal unemployment insurance is set to run out by tomorrow. Now groups around the state are protesting for another relief package.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

Education

Rapides Parish Elementary teachers prepare for upcoming school year, excited to see students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
We sat down with some elementary teachers to find out what exactly classrooms will look like and how teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year.