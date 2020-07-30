Former Vernon Parish Sheriff Frank Howard passes away

The following information was provided courtesy of Legacy.com, Leesville Daily Leader, and the Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards:

VERNON PARISH, La. - News Channel 5 has learned that former State Representative Frank Howard, who previously served as the sheriff of Vernon Parish, has passed away. Howard served as sheriff from 1976 until 2000. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 2008 for District 24 and served until January 2020.

According to Legacy.com, graveside services for Howard will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30 at Castor Baptist Cemetery, 2057 Slagle Rd, Leesville. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29 outside of Castor Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on his passing:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Frank Howard. I had the pleasure of serving with Frankie in the House of Representatives, and his love for the people of our state and especially his district was evident every day. He genuinely cared for his constituents, and his desire to make life better for them motivated him to work hard on their behalf. I ask everyone around our state to join Donna and me in prayer for his family and all who knew and loved him.”

The Governor will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Howard at the State Capitol and other state buildings on the day he is laid to rest.

