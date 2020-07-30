Advertisement

Hard Rock victim recovery pushed to August

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans civil court judge says he will visit the Hard Rock collapse site next week to monitor progress on the long-running demolition process. He presided over a hearing where attorneys for the developers blamed rain delays and Wi-Fi problems for continued holdups.

For almost 10 months now, the Hard Rock collapse site has loomed as an eyesore over Canal Street, and we learn more about continued delays.

"I thought the original schedule was ambitious and now it's behind that schedule given the weather conditions," said civil engineer, Nick Cammarata, P.E.

Building owners hoped to get the remains of Quinyon Wimberly and Jose Arreola out by this month. Due to heavy rains, they told a judge involved in the demolition process, that hasn’t happened.

“Wet surfaces are just more difficult especially when they’re mixed with debris and dust, and all the remnant materials that are on the site,” said Cammarata.

Attorneys for the developers also say they have also had problems with the Wi-Fi needed to control robots which are being used extensively to try and get to the remains of the two victims.

“If they are working off of a Wi-Fi system we have interference with our cell phone so it’s possible the same would happen here with the robotics,” said Cammarata.

The owners' attorney says they have now brought in new robotics and they say the demolition pace has picked up again. They now hope to get the remains of the two victims removed next week.

Judge Kern Reese says he will visit the demolition site on Tuesday, observing work crews from the parking garage at the New Orleans athletic club next-door.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obits

Former Vernon Parish Sheriff Frank Howard passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
Frank Howard, who previously served as the sheriff of Vernon Parish, has passed away.

State

Taxes on La. businesses will go up if Congress does not replenish unemployment fund, Gov. Edwards warns

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s all because of a law that’s triggered when the state dips too far into its savings to pay unemployment checks.

News

Rapides Parish Library school supply giveaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
School supplies don't come cheap any year, but this year, COVID-19 is forecast to push back-to-school spending to record levels for famlies, according to the National Retail Federation.

News

Marksville Elementary School prepares for back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
At Marksville Elementary School, teachers and staff are working together to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Education

RPSB prepares to distribute Chromebooks for virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
RPSB gets devices ready for virtual learning.

News

Rapides Parish preps Chromebook for virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Nearly, 7,000 students in Rapides Parish are learning from home this year.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

State Treasurer Schroder discusses Main Street Recovery Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with State Treasurer John Schroder to discuss the Main Street Recovery Program.

Education

Marksville Elementary School gears up for back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
There’s a saying ‘TEAM’ or ‘together everyone achieves more’, and at Marksville Elementary School teachers and staff are working together to prepare for the upcoming school year.

College

LSU switches to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
Gone are the days of season ticket books or paper tickets, including print-at-home tickets, for fans attending LSU home football games.