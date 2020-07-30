Advertisement

Junior League of Alexandria’s ‘A Very Merry Market’ goes hybrid

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Junior League of Alexandria is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism. Founded in 1941, JLA is an international organization that works in the community with other non-profits and programs. The coronavirus pandemic has caused their largest event, “A Very Merry Market” to be canceled, but group members got creative to keep the tradition alive.

Each year “A Very Merry Market” draws dozens of local businesses to the Riverfront Center where thousands of people in the community could get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

“We have morphed our ‘A Very Merry Market’ into what’s called a hybrid merry market,” Kellie Peyton said, JLA’s Fund Development Vice President.

“We are not going to have in-person shopping at the Riverfront Center in October with merchants there, which we’re really disappointed about, but we thought it was really in the best interest of the community, our shoppers, of our merchants, and of our Junior League members not to have in-person shopping.”

Kellie Peyton, JLA’s Fund Development Vice President

The funds go to the Junior League’s several community programs like the “New to You” store, the “Little Black Dress Initiative” online fundraiser, and scholarship programs. A big part of the Junior League is helping other community organizations like the YWCA’s “Girls on the Run” program. They explained non-profits are not exempt from COVID-19 havoc. The group tells us that even with the changes to the “Very Merry Market,” their mission will still be fulfilled.

“I’m very proud to be in the Junior League, and I am very grateful for everyone who supports us whether it be financially or our members and their time and efforts that they put into this organization.”

Jennifer Mangum, JLA’s Executive Vice President

This would’ve been the 17th year of “A Very Merry Market.” JLA is accepting merchant applications for next year. Peyton said to look out for future fun events and reminded everyone when you donate to the Junior League, your money goes back into the community.

To join the Junior League of Alexandria or to get more information on “A Very Merry Market,” you can visit their website or Facebook page.

