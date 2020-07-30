Advertisement

Kennedy, Feinstein introduce legislation to eradicate nutria

Image of a nutria
Image of a nutria(John Snell | WVUE)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (Office of John Kennedy) - Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have introduced legislation to amend the Nutria Eradication and Control Act.

The legislation would authorize an additional $8 million a year to increase assistance for states participating in the Nutria Eradication Program, which provides funding to states that implement initiatives to eradicate the invasive species. The measure also makes financial assistance proportional to the total area of a state that is affected by nutria.

Copyright 2020 Office of John Kennedy. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Military rotation via barge transport

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central LA Regional Port (CLRP) announced two military rotations scheduled for August and September.

Weather

7/30 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Air Force preparing for hurricane season with Exercise Swamp Devil

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Airmen will participate in Exercise Swamp Devil as they get ready for hurricane season.

News

U.S. Air Force prepares for hurricane season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As hurricane season approaches, the Air Force wants to make sure they're ready to jump in and help out civilians.

Latest News

State

Hard Rock victim recovery pushed to August

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rob Masson
A New Orleans civil court judge says he will visit the Hard Rock collapse site next week to monitor progress on the long-running demolition process.

Obits

Former Vernon Parish Sheriff Frank Howard passes away

Updated: 15 hours ago
Frank Howard, who previously served as the sheriff of Vernon Parish, has passed away.

State

Taxes on La. businesses will go up if Congress does not replenish unemployment fund, Gov. Edwards warns

Updated: 16 hours ago
It’s all because of a law that’s triggered when the state dips too far into its savings to pay unemployment checks.

News

Rapides Parish Library school supply giveaway

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
School supplies don't come cheap any year, but this year, COVID-19 is forecast to push back-to-school spending to record levels for famlies, according to the National Retail Federation.

News

Marksville Elementary School prepares for back to school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
At Marksville Elementary School, teachers and staff are working together to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Education

RPSB prepares to distribute Chromebooks for virtual learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
RPSB gets devices ready for virtual learning.