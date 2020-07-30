Kennedy, Feinstein introduce legislation to eradicate nutria
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (Office of John Kennedy) - Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have introduced legislation to amend the Nutria Eradication and Control Act.
The legislation would authorize an additional $8 million a year to increase assistance for states participating in the Nutria Eradication Program, which provides funding to states that implement initiatives to eradicate the invasive species. The measure also makes financial assistance proportional to the total area of a state that is affected by nutria.
