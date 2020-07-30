Advertisement

Local teachers design interactive lessons for virtual students

Keeping students engaged while learning online
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Teachers are facing the challenge of getting two classrooms ready this school year. A room at their actual school and an online classroom for virtual students.

North Bayou Rapides Elementary is using the learning management system, “Schoology”, for their virtual students. “It’s been a struggle, but we’ve done tons of research and tons of training…it’s coming together little by little” said second-grade teacher Kristen Boudreaux. She and another second-grade teacher at the school, Teresa Alford, say keeping students engaged online won’t be easy. But they’ve been working on making their online lessons as interactive as possible. “We’re able to voice over the slides and when we voice over the slides, we’re teaching the lesson through the slides,” said Alford.

Teachers at North Bayou Rapides Elementary are making their online lessons as interactive as possible for virtual students.
Teachers at North Bayou Rapides Elementary are making their online lessons as interactive as possible for virtual students.(KALB)

And they’re finding new interactive things to use each day. “Some of our teachers have even figured out how to model their actual writing where they’re not standing up there, but they’re doing it and as they’re doing it, they’re talking,” said Alicia Monroe, Lead Teacher at North Bayou Rapides.

Right now, teachers at the school will be teaching about eight students virtually and about 13 face-to-face in the classroom.

