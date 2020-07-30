Advertisement

Medical marijuana program expands, among new Louisiana laws

Jul. 30, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Nearly 200 new Louisiana laws take effect Saturday. Most of the provisions were passed in the Legislature’s shortened regular session that ended in June.

Doctors will be allowed to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it will help. Vaping with a child in the car will be illegal.

Lawmakers agreed to limit the use of solitary confinement with pregnant prisoners. They broadened the activity that could get a person charged with the crime of battery of a police officer. And Louisiana municipalities will be unable to ban guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances tougher than statewide restrictions.

