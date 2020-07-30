Advertisement

Military rotation via barge transport

FILE PHOTO: Fort Campbell Soldiers offload equipment at the Central Louisiana Port
FILE PHOTO: Fort Campbell Soldiers offload equipment at the Central Louisiana Port(KALB / CLRP)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLRP) - The Central LA Regional Port (CLRP) announced two military rotations scheduled for August and September. Each rotation will consist of more than 900 military vehicles including trailers, equipment and artillery. During the last several years, CLRP has participated in multiple rotations but this is the first time hosting two rotations simultaneously.

President of the CLRP Commission, Terry Spruill commented, “The Central Louisiana Regional Port continues to work with the Military to support the JRTC mission. These military rotations provide an economic benefit to the local economy as well as providing a logistical benefit to Fort Polk and Fort Campbell, by its proximity to Joint Readiness Training Center in Leesville, La. The Central Louisiana Regional Port supports our Military and is working hard to further develop this relationship.”

”As the Central Louisiana Regional Port, and the Red River, host yet another military movement, it becomes more and more evident the vital role that the river plays in the local and regional economy and in the security of our nation. The Red River Waterway Commission remains committed to the United States Military and looks forward to continuing, and enhancing, their long-standing relationship with Central Louisiana and the Red River.” - Colin Brown, Executive Director, Red River Waterway Commission.

